Realistic Expectations for Spartans' Aidan Chiles in 2025
When quarterback Aidan Chiles transferred from Oregon State with Jonathan Smith, the excitement was immediate. A dual-threat quarterback with a rocket of an arm, he was viewed as the centerpiece of Smith's rebuild for the Spartans. What are realistic expectations for Chiles heading into 2025?
Still in a rebuilding and transition mode and going into the second year at Michigan State, the most realistic expectation for Chiles isn't superstar status. It's steady progress. He enters this season as the clear starter, and last year he showed flashes of his full potential.
Chiles is more comfortable than most of his teammates in Smith's offense, as he spent a full year under him at Oregon State and another last year with the Spartans. With the addition of a new quarterbacks coach, Jon Boyer, Chiles is expected to make a big leap next season.
"Boyer was my coach at Oregon State, and just happy to have him as just another coach here to bounce things off of and just listen to and learn from," Chiles said. "It's just amazing to see the growth that I gained and everything I've learned just being with him, just learning from the past few weeks being with him."
A big factor last year was the offensive line. They struggled, and it needs to improve if Chiles wants to improve. The incoming transfers should help give Chiles more time and more chances to showcase his running ability. Sophomore offensive lineman Stanton Ramil is very high on his quarterback.
"Second year in the system, it looks way cleaner, everything's more physical, it's just a really good feeling right now," Ramil said. "He's athletic as all hell, he can do a lot on his feet, and the more we give him opportunities to do that, the better for the team."
There are some clear metrics that will be a sign of improvement for Chiles. Last season, he threw 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He has to limit the turnovers for Michigan State to be successful. A realistic expectation for Smith's numbers in 2025 would look like 20 touchdown passes and six or seven interceptions. This would show an increase in confidence, decision-making and building chemistry with his young wide receivers.
Chiles needs to be able to lead long drives and avoid back-breaking mistakes. He should not be expected to be a Heisman candidate, but heading into his third year with Smith, he needs to be solid.
Remember, this team went 5-7 last season. They are still very much in the heart of a rebuild, and while hopes are high, expectations need to be reasonable.
