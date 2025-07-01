MSU's Chiles' Media Days Absence Not Concerning
Big Ten Football Media Days will kick off later this month in Las Vegas.
Over the course of three days, coaches and players from all 18 Big Ten teams will represent their schools and talk about what is ahead for them this season. The Michigan State Spartans and rival Michigan will have their media day on Thursday, July 24.
Each year, a few players are selected to speak with the media, as the university feels they are the best representatives. This year, MSU went with offensive lineman Stanton Ramil, linebacker Jordan Hall, and wide receiver Nick Marsh.
Notably absent from that group: quarterback Aidan Chiles.
Chiles was a captain last season and has been one of the faces of the Spartan football team since arriving from Oregon State a few years ago, so the fact that he will not be at Big Ten Media Days is a bit confusing.
However, Spartan fans should not worry.
Chiles not making the trip west is not indicative of how his teammates feel about him or an unwillingness to participate. Jonathan Smith has never brought a quarterback to media days, so this is par for the course.
It makes sense for MSU fans to raise their eyebrows at the fact that Chiles will not be going, but they should not read too deeply into it. Chiles is locked in back in East Lansing, looking to build off his first year as a starter.
While not the same situation, Spartan fans may have had flashes of Connor Cook not being named a captain in 2015.
This raised questions about Cook’s leadership and character a decade ago and could have been a reason for his fall in the 2016 NFL Draft, although former players have told me Cook was the "best teammate."
MSU is expecting a lot from Chiles entering his second season as the starting quarterback. He improved as the season progressed in 2024, but turnovers were a serious concern that he must cut down in 2025.
There are no leadership or teammate concerns with Chiles, and there is no reason to be worried about him not heading to Vegas in July for Big Ten Media Days. MSU fans can breathe easy about that.
Stay up to date with all of our Michigan State coverage when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.