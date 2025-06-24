Spartans Fairly Assessed in 'Future Power Rankings'?
Michigan State football's 2025 roster has a lot of questions surrounding it, but there is a path to improvement. But most of the national media is writing the Spartans off.
Earlier this month, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg ranked all 68 teams hailing from the Power Four conferences. It is a look an overall ranking system of where each program stands over the next two seasons, through the end of 2026.
The criteria that Rittenberg used to evaluate each teams includes a "returning quarterback," "likelihood of a multi-year QB on the roster," "offensive/defensive line outlook," "roster management," overall "star power," and the "coaching staff."
Rittenberg tabbed the Spartans as the No. 51 overall team out of 68, showing some strong disrespect to the team's outlook over the next two years.
The Spartans would have been lower if not for the return of junior quarterback Aidan Chiles. Having him back is a big piece to this team's success not only this year, but potentially next year if he were to stay. However, Rittenberg is not sold on the idea of Chiles being a 2026 draft selection.
"Chiles carries junior eligibility and has great familiarity with Smith, offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and the staff. His backups are all young players," Rittenberg wrote. "Chiles could have a breakout season and move on, but few would be surprised if he's leading the MSU offense in 2026."
Moving to the trenches, the Spartans suffered a major loss with the drafting of offensive tackle Luke Newman to the Chicago Bears this past NFL Draft. They have reloaded well through the transfer portal and will also retain several young pieces that are just beginning their careers in East Lansing.
"Michigan State's lone 2025 NFL draft pick came from the offensive line in Luke Newman, and the front will have a different look this fall," Rittenberg wrote. "The Spartans went to the portal for coveted tackle Conner Moore (Montana State), senior guard/center Matt Gulbin (Wake Forest) and others.
"Other than Gulbin, MSU doesn't have many seniors in the rotation. The Spartans return some rotational defensive linemen and added two three-star defensive line recruits in the 2025 class as well as tackle Grady Kelly (Florida State) and end Isaac Smith (Texas Tech) from the transfer portal."
Not to mention, the Spartans have found immense success recruiting the 2026 class, adding three-star defensive lineman Christopher Knauls Jr. and four offensive tackles, highlighted by four-star Collin Campbell. MSU will be just fine on both sides of the line at least for the next few seasons.
Roster management was another big piece of criteria, and the Spartans would be rated higher if they did a bit more. Retaining star sophomore receiver Nick Marsh, adding a pair of deadly transfer pass catches, and landing 2026 quarterback Kayd Coffman were all big positives to improve this year.
Coaching staff should have been valued higher by Rittenberg and what coach Jonathan Smith and his staff are going to accomplish over the next few seasons will be much improved from the 5-7 season of last year. Smith kept a few key coordinators while adding some from his former school.
"Smith enters his second season with minimal changes on the staff, as coordinators Lindgren and Joe Rossi are both back," Rittenberg wrote. "Jon Boyer, who had worked under Smith at Oregon State, joined the staff as quarterbacks coach, and MSU hired James Adams from Wake Forest to work with the safeties. But the main theme of continuity remains."
No. 51 amongst Power Four schools is not where Michigan State wants to be at the end of the 2025 season. Becoming a team on the cusp of a national ranking is seemingly the next steppingstone for this program as they look to return to consistent success in a very difficult Big Ten.
