How Much Better Will MSU's WRs Be in 2025?
The Michigan State Spartans’ passing attack was not as explosive as many thought it could have been in 2024.
MSU was 11th in the Big Ten in passing yards per game with just 218.1. It also finished 13th in the conference in passing touchdowns, as Aidan Chiles threw 13.
Besides Nick Marsh, MSU’s wide receivers did not produce consistently. This is disappointing, considering how experienced the room was.
Three of the Spartans’ top five receivers from last season have departed, so Jonathan Smith attacked the transfer portal for pass-catching talent. Chiles should have better receivers to throw to now.
That includes Kent State’s Chrishon McCray, who was the highest-graded transfer portal receiver by Pro Football Focus. McCray gives the Spartans a serious deep threat and a playmaker with the ball in his hands.
MSU did not have a receiver like McCray last season, a player who still put up big numbers despite being the only offensive threat on a winless Golden Flashes team. His talent makes him the perfect complement to Marsh.
While Montorie Foster Jr. was a good player during his time in East Lansing, he did not consistently separate or make the explosive plays MSU’s newest receivers can.
Omari Kelly, who Smith added from Middle Tennessee State, should also fill in nicely as a complementary receiver and special teams contributor. He is a senior, meaning his experience can help him do the little things on the football field that contribute to winning.
Fans should watch for Central Michigan transfer Evan Boyd and incoming freshman Braylon Collier, who have a chance to earn roles as ancillary receivers next season.
Courtney Hawkins is one of the top wide receiver coaches in the nation, as he has developed pass-catchers into NFL talent. Could he do that with the new additions?
MSU’s receiver room should be improved because of Smith’s additions, who are ready to contribute immediately.
The more consistent the separators Chiles can throw to, the more explosive plays this offense can make.
While it will not be to the level of an Ohio State or Oregon wide receiver room, there is a chance MSU’s receivers could be in the upper half of the Big Ten in 2025.
