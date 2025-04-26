Will MSU's Chiles be a Top QB Prospect in 2026?
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles is one of the most intriguing quarterbacks heading into the 2025 season.
Intriguing, in this sense, means polarizing. He is a supremely talented quarterback, but he has a long way to go before he puts it all together.
Chiles’ first season in East Lansing did not go as many expected, as he threw just 12 touchdowns and had 11 interceptions. MSU fans hoped he would make the Spartans’ offense efficient and explosive, but that did not materialize.
However, Chiles improved as the season progressed, turning the ball over less often. With a year under his belt as a full-time starter, we could see a whole new Chiles in his junior season.
With all the raw talent that Chiles has, if he improves this Spartan offense and looks impressive doing it, will Chiles play his way into being a top quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft class?
Let’s make the case for Chiles as a potential pro prospect and explain why he may need another year before he departs for the NFL.
Jonathan Smith believes in Chiles. That’s why he brought him to East Lansing with him from Oregon State.
Chiles is 6-foot-3 and 217 pounds with good height and length for the position. He should bulk up and add more weight so he can sustain hits from NFL defenders.
Chiles has a natural throwing motion with smooth mechanics and solid touch on throws. At times, he looked like a Sunday player with some of the throws he was able to make.
While it took some time, Chiles realized how good of a mobile quarterback he is as the season progressed. He has long strides and impressive speed, and NFL coaches should be able to draw up plays that utilize his legs.
However, he must improve as a processor. Despite marginal improvement over the course of the year, some of the interceptions he threw were concerning.
Chiles also lost the ball on fumbles far too often, meaning he must protect the football better to be an NFL quarterback.
Chiles is an intriguing player with lots of talent, but NFL teams will want to see more consistent growth and production in his junior year.
If he looks like a whole new quarterback under Jon Boyer, he could find himself among the top QB prospects next season.
If not, he should spend another year in East Lansing refining his skills.
