REPORT: Spartans' Marsh Ranked Among 'Breakout Candidates' for 2025
Michigan State sophomore receiver Nick Marsh is due for a breakout year in his second season sporting the Green and White. The top receiver on this year's roster was recently held in high regard as a player who could see a major leap next season.
Michael Cohen of CBS Sports ranked Marsh No. 5 on his list of "Top 10 Breakout Candidates Heading into the 2025 College Football Season."
The stats speak for themself, but Cohen brings them to light.
"The emergence of youthful wide receiver [Nick] Marsh, who set school records for most receiving yards and receptions by a freshman, was certainly atop the list," Cohen wrote. "An in-state product from suburban Detroit, Marsh developed into a multi-positional star for River Rouge High School.
"He caught 41 passes for 718 yards and eight touchdowns his senior year while also rushing for 412 yards and six additional scores on 46 carries, all of which made him the No. 176 overall prospect and No. 30 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle."
Rightfully so. As a player that has made sensational grabs that have not been seen since Spartan greats Jayden Reed, Andre Rison, Tony Lippett or current wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins. This kid is the real deal and will be given maximum opportunities to show his talent.
"Marsh proved particularly effective between the hashes, with more than 29% of his receptions coming across the middle on throws measuring 10 yards or fewer downfield, according to Pro Football Focus," Cohen wrote.
"Of his 62 total targets last season, more than 40 of them were on throws that attacked the middle at various depths. His connection with second-year starting quarterback Aidan Chiles, who was turnover-prone last season, will be a key barometer for Michigan State’s offense this fall."
Cohen is spot on with the take regarding Marsh and Chiles' connection. It can be said about all of the top Spartan receivers, but Marsh is certainly a guy that can the change with consistent targets, turning into high production, with a couple season-changing catches mixed in to win games.
