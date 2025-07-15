Michigan State Lands In-State Transfer
The trenches get deeper, and the Spartans are stuffing it with snacks.
Michigan State just secured a commitment from long snapper and Aiden “Vending Machine” DeCorte, a transfer out of Colorado, where he never saw a snap.
Prior to his time in Colorado, DeCorte suited up for Central Michigan, where he didn’t see a snap either.
At the end of the day, DeCorte may not come off as a high impact transfer given how minimal his ranking was as a prospect, and the lack of time he saw on the field. But he was a kind of player that was revered in the locker room.
As he announced his intention to enter the portal, he took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to thank his former coach and program for how they helped shape him and his teammates:
“Thank you to the University of Colorado for everything you have done for me. Coach Prime (Deion Sanders), thank you so much for taking a chance on me. Coach you will have an ever lasting affect on my life, what you have done to help me and the rest of the team goes so much further than on the field. You truly helped me become a better version of my self everyday. With that being said I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining.”
Sanders didn’t take long to return the gratitude to his now-former player:
“I Love u 2 Life son. Let me know if or whenever u need me. I’m calling u this week.”
On Monday, DeCorte announced on X that he was taking his talents to East Lansing, a 40-minute drive away from his hometown of Jackson, Michigan.
Currently, redshirt senior Kaden Schickel holds the starting long snapper role, but since he’s leaning toward the end of his collegiate career, it opens the door for DeCorte to take over in the future.
After two seasons of not playing a snap, DeCorte has a second chance at making it work in his home state.
Michigan State lost long snapper Jack Carson-Wentz to the transfer portal back in April.
