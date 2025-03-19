Spartans Targeting FCS Secondary Transfer
On March 6, North Alabama defensive back Ashaad Williams announced on social media he would be a grad transfer, looking for a home for 2025. Immediately, he began picking up Power Four offers left and right.
The talented defensive back announced on Tuesday afternoon that Michigan State was the latest in a flurry of schools to offer him, via the following social media post.
Williams has spent the last couple of seasons at the FCS level for North Alabama. In 2024, Williams finished with 22 tackles, 5 pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Williams is a lanky 6-foot-2 defensive back who can play physical and fast. He fits the mold of what Blue Adams is looking for and can be a plug-and-play athlete in the defensive system. Michigan State has put a major focus on bulking up the secondary after depth issues hindered the defense in 2024.
Michigan State will have their chance to host Williams on March 19, and Big Ten foe Purdue will host him on March 28.
It seems that teams are taking a liking to his physicality, instincts and high upside. Though there is a gap between the FCS and the FBS levels, Jonathan Smith, Blue Adams and others feel very confident to get Williams up to speed and believe he will be able to adapt to this level nicely.
Last season, Michigan State brought offensive lineman Luke Newman from Holy Cross and was able to integrate him into the program well. Newman went on to have a solid season and is currently in the NFL draft process. He raved about the staff and their ability to adjust to where he was at and help him along as they implemented the Jonathan Smith way of doing things.
It's a testament to where this coaching staff is at. They're confident in spotting talent and feeling like they can bring them in and mold them their way. As long as they feel like the player fits the culture that is being built in East Lansing, the Xs and Os will come.
If the Spartans are able to land Williams and add him to the secondary, it would be a good win in recruiting and would be a big-time dept addition in a secondary that can use the help.
