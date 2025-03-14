MSU's Luke Newman Had Eye-Popping Pro Day Performance
Michigan State offensive lineman Luke Newman was an important get to begin the Jonathan Smith Era. Newman came from Holy Cross, where he spent four seasons with the Crusaders, eventually earning first-team All-Patriot League.
Newman took a chance on not only himself but the new Spartan coaching staff to come back to Michigan and finish out his collegiate career.
He now sets his sights on the NFL and finding a home, no matter what spot he is needed along the offensive line. Newman played tackle at Holy Cross but found himself playing much more of the interior offensive line after making his way to East Lansing. We see often that when injuries happen throughout the season, linemen have to make the shuffle to different positions.
Newman thinks his versatility and adaptability could be a reason for NFL teams to take their chance on him. He noted his East-West Shrine Bowl appearance as proof of his versatility.
"What I really thought was awesome about it was I got to play all three interior reps," he said at Michigan State's Pro Day on Wednesday. "Started out playing left guard, moved over to right guard, and at the end of the game, I got about 10 reps at center, so I got to showcase a lot of versatility."
The months of preparation and work appear to have paid off tremendously, as Newman was able to turn a ton of heads both during the measurable portion of the day and the position-specific drills. Newman moved well, was super confident during drills and was able to show off his big-time strength.
No Spartans were invited to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this year; the players made sure that they remembered that during their Pro Day.
Running back Nate Carter told reporters during his media availability.
"That definitely was my motivation, I feel like I was very underrated as far as the rest of the running backs coming out," he said.
Coach Smith was a little miffed by the lack of invites for his players, telling reporters, "I think some of these guys were deserving. That's a process they go through that we don't totally control, but pretty confident these guys can play at the next level, and they'll get that opportunity."
Newman definitely leaned into his physicality and strength during his time at the Pro Day on Wednesday, and it appeared that the scouts in attendance took note of it.
That determination and hard work that he put in over the last few months gearing up for this event has given Newman a boost in stock heading into one of the biggest days of his entire football career.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.