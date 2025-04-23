Spartan Nation on the Road: Exciting Away Games for Fans
Michigan State fans have some exciting opportunities to travel in this upcoming football season. With a mix of rivalries and new Big Ten opponents, here are the most exciting away games Spartan Nation should consider travelling to:
Michigan State at USC - Sept. 20
The Spartans' first-ever Big Ten matchup with USC gives fans the chance to experience the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and enjoy some warm Southern California weather. The Trojans have passionate fans and a rich football culture founded in tradition.
It's a chance to see Michigan State take on an iconic program in a legendary venue. USC is coming off a 7-6 rebuild year, which should make for a very exciting and competitive matchup for the Spartans. This trip is for the die-hard Spartan Nation fans willing to make the cross-country trip to support the Green and White.
Michigan State at Nebraska - Oct. 4
A much closer trip than the West Coast and a manageable 11-hour drive from East Lansing to Lincoln. Fans will get to experience Nebraska's "Sea of Red," and the Cornhuskers' electric home environment. In a critical Big Ten matchup for both teams, this game should not disappoint.
Michigan State at Indiana - Oct. 18
A lesser-known rivalry game, but the winner of this game claims the Old Brass Spittoon, a trophy that has been fought over since 1950. This year, in Bloomington, in a pivotal Big Ten matchup, this game has all the makings of a classic. Only about a five hour drive for Spartan Nation, this game is easily accessible, and fans who make the trip will likely see a lot of the green and white in the stands.
Michigan State at Iowa - Nov. 22
Iowa is known for its rowdy and rambunctious stadium, especially in late-season games. The Spartans will have the chance to play in one of the Big Ten's most intense atmospheres, in a huge game that could have massive postseason implications.
The Hawkeyes are coming off a solid eight-win season, and with the Spartans' improvements, it should make for a very tight game.
Each of these Big Ten road games offers unique experiences, and Spartan fans looking to travel in 2025 have a host of choices, all of which should be memorable.
