Michigan State Must End Bowl Drought
Michigan State is pursuing its first winning season since 2021. If the Spartans fail to achieve six or more wins next season, it will be the longest streak of consecutive losing seasons in over 40 years.
The last time Michigan State had four or more losing seasons was from 1979 to 1983. During that span, the Spartans had a regular season record of 19-35-1.
The Spartans' past few seasons have mirrored this stretch of the early 1980s. Over the past three seasons, Michigan State has a 14-22 record, missing out on a bowl game on three occasions.
Michigan State started its 1979 season ranked at No. 10 in the nation. In 2022, the Spartans were ranked as high as No. 11 before an unranked finish to the season.
Also, during both streaks, the Spartans were shut down against their bitter rival, the Michigan Wolverines. Starting in 1979, Michigan State lost five straight games to Michigan, including a blowout 42-0 loss in 1983. This was similar to the 49-0 defeat the Green and White took in 2023 at the hands of the Wolverines.
For the Spartans to break the streak, head coach Jonathan Smith needs a breakout second season in East Lansing. Smith does have a track record of turning programs around quickly at Oregon State. In 2018, Smith inherited a 1-11 squad that went 5-7 in his second season.
Smith will have plenty of talent on the offensive side of the ball to reach the .500 mark next season. Quarterback Aidan Chiles will have the opportunity to be much better with a full season of play under his belt. Chiles showed flashes that he can be a winning quarterback, but he will need to cut down on turnovers after leading the Big Ten with 11 interceptions.
The Spartans broke their streak in 1984 with a 6-6 record in the second season of head coach George Perles. Three years later, Perles led Michigan State to a Rose Bowl victory.
If the Spartans were to improve upon the 5-7 record of 2024 and break the streak, that would be considered a successful second season for Smith.
