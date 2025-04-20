3 Games That Will Decide Michigan State's Season
Everyone loves to focus on the big-time games.
Can Michigan State beat Penn State? What about Michigan? Well, for Jonathan Smith and the Spartans, their success for 2025 does not lie in these powerhouse matchups. It lies in the evenly matched games.
If success for the Spartans next season meant the College Football Playoff, the focus would be on the best opponents. But their version of success right now is to reach a bowl game. Here are the three most critical matchups to reach that goal:
No. 1: Week 8 @ Indiana
Both programs are in the phases of a rebuild. Indiana is coming off of a College Football Playoff appearance in 2024, but they lost key players like quarterback Kurtis Rourke and a host of other key offensive pieces. This game is winnable for MSU. A win in Bloomington could give a big momentum boost for the Spartans as they head into a tougher stretch of their schedule.
No. 2: Week 10 @ Minnesota
Michigan State will be coming off an intense Week 9 game against Michigan, and they need to stay focused while going on the road. The Golden Gophers are a solid, well-coached Big Ten team that won eight games in 2024. Getting a win here is crucial for the Spartans as they face Penn State the week after.
No. 3: Week 13 vs. Maryland
The last game of the regular season. This game could very well be the difference between being bowl-eligible or heading into an early offseason. Maryland is not exactly a powerhouse, as they won only four games in 2024. They have lost some significant players to the portal, however, no team can be overlooked.
Michigan State needs to finish its season strong, and if it loses focus, Maryland could be a trap game for the Spartans.
The Spartans, of course, defeated the Terrapins on the road in Week 2 last season, the first win of the Jonathan Smith era.
The Bottom Line: The games that will make or break Michigan State's season are not the flashy, big-time matchups. For where they are right now, the Spartans need to win the games that are, well, winnable. And that's OK, for now.
