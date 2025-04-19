WATCH: MSU Secondary Coach Blue Adams Talks Spring Ball, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State's secondary will be looking to improve this coming season after struggling to defend the pass last year.
The Spartans added some solid transfers to the room this offseason and now have a new safeties coach in James Adams, who so far, has been complementing secondary coach Blue Adams well.
Part of the issues with the group could be attributed to the injuries it had been plagued with last season. Should it stay relatively healthy this coming season, we should see improvement.
Blue Adams spoke on the state of the secondary when he addressed the media following the Spartans' 14th spring practice on Thursday. You can watch below:
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith also spoke to reporters on Thursday. Below is a transcript of his opening statement:
Smith: "Well, let's start with wishing our gymnastics team good luck tonight, NCAA Championships. Wrapped up practice 14 today. We will get some work done on Saturday. Little bit of scrimmage in, little bit of practice in, but really, feel good about the work that we've gotten done over these last five weeks.
"Guys stayed into it, continued to work. So, will kind of wrap things up Saturday. We will turn it into family day, and so a bunch of families come back, watch it a little bit and breaking bread together after practice. So, I think it's a great way for us to at least finish it kind of as a program.
"Two scrimmages, I haven't talked to you since the last one. Got a lot of work done over the course of 95 snaps there last Saturday. Defensively, as a whole, I felt pretty good. The tackling, the effort, making it hard on the defense; the offense picked it up toward the end in the red zone. But I feel pleased with kind of that second scrimmage.
"Gives a bunch of work for a lot of guys and evaluation and guys getting better and feel good there. It's a critical part; you think about spring practice, critical part in kind of transitioning to the program, guys improving, diving into summer, we're going to have a big-time summer and all of that, getting ready for August camp already with that
"Do want to mention, speaking of August, that we were going to kind of bring back 'Meet the Spartans' event in August. Looking for August 21 to do that, leading into our first home game. I learned a little bit of some of the tradition of that in meeting our group. So, more to come on the exact details of that. But we were trying to bring that back in August on the 21st."
