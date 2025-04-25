Why Brady Pretzlaff Can Break Out for MSU in 2025
The Michigan State Spartans are looking to improve on the defensive side of the ball in 2025.
MSU was solid on defense last season, but injuries and an uncompetitive close to the season skewed its overall defensive numbers. Getting players healthy will be key to maintaining a consistent defensive performance.
MSU lost several important contributors from last year’s team, opening the door for young players to prove themselves.
That includes linebacker Brady Pretzlaff, who did not see much action during his freshman season. After flipping from Minnesota and re-joining defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, the Spartans may have big plans for the redshirt freshman.
There is an opening at linebacker that Pretzlaff should be comfortably in the middle of competing for.
Jordan Hall will occupy one linebacker spot, but Pretzlaff could be in the mix for the other. Rossi runs a 4-2-5 base defense, meaning he plays only two linebackers at a time, with a slot cornerback and a stand-up rush end on the defensive line.
Pretzlaff saw action in four games to preserve his redshirt, making seven tackles, including one for loss. While the Gaylord, Michigan native did not see action during the most meaningful moments of 2024, he looked impressive on the field.
At 6-foot-3 and 236 pounds, Pretzlaff, a former four-star high school recruit, has excellent size for the position. He should be a productive run defender in the snaps he earns next season.
Of course, Pretzlaff won’t have an easy path to winning the job opposite Hall.
MSU has an experienced linebacker in Darius Snow, who, while still working his way back to football after his brutal 2022 injury, saw more action towards the end of 2024.
Snow may be the favorite to start next to Hall at the moment. Will he play a majority of the snaps?
Other linebackers like Semaj Bridgeman and Marcellius Pulliam will be gunning for the starting job, too. Pretzlaff must show that his ability to identify the run and hold his own in coverage is the best on the team.
Pretzlaff enters his second season as a Spartan with high hopes and goals of being a bigger contributor. He has the physical tools and football IQ to make that happen.
