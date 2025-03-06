Former Spartan OL Allen Announces Retirement from NFL
NFL offensive lineman and Michigan State Spartan standout Brian Allen has announced his retirement after five seasons in the NFL.
Allen, a two-time Second-Team All-Big Ten member, was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He was a versatile player for the Spartans’ offensive line, appearing at all three interior spots throughout his career.
Allen started 38 games during his career as a Spartan, the majority coming at center. He was a four-year letterwinner during his time in East Lansing.
Allen’s two brothers, Jack and Matt, also played for MSU. Jack is famous for catching a touchdown pass against Penn State in the 2015 season as the Spartans clinched a spot in the Big Ten title game.
He became the Rams’ starting center in 2019 and played well. He became the first player to knowingly test positive for COVID-19 in April of 2020, and he would miss that season due to a knee injury.
Allen stuck at center throughout his NFL career, spending all five seasons with the Rams. His best season came in 2021 when he started 16 games for Los Angeles, earning an 80.2 grade from Pro Football Focus, the sixth-best among all centers that season.
He earned a Pro Bowl alternate nod that season but did not participate, as the Rams were playing in the Super Bowl that season.
According to PFF, Allen allowed 20 total pressures and went the last seven weeks of the season without allowing a sack. He allowed 10 sacks in 1,910 pass-blocking snaps throughout his NFL career.
After that 2021 season, the Rams gave Allen a three-year extension, appearing to have found their long-term starting center. However, he would deal with various injuries over the next two seasons and lose his starting role to Coleman Shelton.
The Rams released Allen last February. He signed with the Cleveland Browns, but was placed on injured reserve and never appeared in a game.
Allen had a decent NFL career for a fourth-round pick who did not have a concrete position going to the next level. He earned a second contract and was a Super Bowl champion.
Allen was the most successful NFL player out of all his brothers and was one of the top Spartans in the NFL throughout his career.
