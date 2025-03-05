EXCLUSIVE: MSU OL Target Talks Benefits of 2-Way Play
The majority of high school players will likely see play on both sides of the ball.
Michigan State would not have it any other way. Running backs coach Keith Bhonapha, in describing the prototypical Spartans recruit, described why two-way players are held in such high regard for the Jonathan Smith regime.
2026 Spartans offensive tackle target Roseby Lubintus of Timber Creek High School (New Jersey), also plays on the defensive line. He said that it is huge for his play on the offensive side of the ball.
"I feel like it's definitely helpful," Lubintus said. "And also, like, teaching wise because at the same time, you're learning what the defense does and offense at the same. So it really gets you better and sharpens your mind for whatever you wanna mainly do.
"Like say when I get on defense, I still learn techniques and everything else, so whatever I learn, keep it in the back of my head that some other people might use these techniques on me and try to master it. So to see what other linemen are doing against it and try to add to my game."
Lubintus' outlook on two-way play is perfectly in line with what Bhonapha said in August.
"I talked about you know, guys playing both sides of the ball. I think that gives us a big opportunity to really evaluate their [football intelligence]," Bhonapha said. "Because if a guy can play both sides of the ball in high school. ... Doing those sort of background checks can see what kind of football mind he has, we're already ahead of the curve.
"I think at the end of the day, I want those guys that are hungry, that are competitive, and have that urge to continue to take the next step. That's really what I'm looking for. But you know, they gotta be fast. I know that. They gotta be able to score touchdowns."
Lubintus is listed as interested in Michigan State, alongside Penn State (which he has highlighted as a Day 1 player in his recruitment), and West Virginia. He is set for an official visit on June 13.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.