Transfer Edge Rusher Scheduled to Visit Michigan State
The Michigan State are one of several teams to have recently scheduled a visit for junior transfer edge rusher Cam Williams of Georgia State, per Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. The Kansas Jayhawks and Purdue Boilermakers are the other competing programs that have scheduled a visit for Williams.
The visit with Williams is scheduled for this weekend in East Lansing. There's likely high interest in Williams due to the Spartans' recent transfer departures and the skill level of the fifth-year senior.
Williams has been on quite the odyssey throughout his collegiate career. He began in 2020 with Miami (FL), playing in nine games. He then made the move to the Troy Trojans, participating in just one game. In 2022, he transferred to Jacksonville State, where he spent two seasons.
Heading to his fourth school, Williams transferred to Georgia State for this past season. He totaled 21 tackles, 13 of which were solo, adding one sack and a single forced fumble to his 2024 stat line. Williams played in all 12 games for the Panthers.
Williams is a former three-star prospect out of Loganville, Georgia, per 247Sports. At 6-5, 245 pounds, Williams is a man amongst boys at the edge position and is seeking a strong program to finish his career. The senior has one year of eligibility remaining.
After a 3-9 season with the Panthers, Williams will be seeking a stronger program for his final year. Looking at the two other schools that have already set visit with the transfer prospect, Michigan State is arguably the best spot compared to Kansas and Purdue. Other schools will be pursuing him.
Michigan State was the third-lowest team in the Big Ten in terms of sack totals, mustering just 19 last season. Being able to bring in a guy like Williams could easily boost that number and directly impact the number of wins the Spartans will have in 2025.
The Spartans recently lost sophomore edge Anthony Jones to the portal on Wednesday. They will now be seeking a pass rusher who can come in immediately and make an impact. If Williams' visit goes well, the Spartans have a great chance to secure his commitment due to their recruiting skills.
Make sure to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and join our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.