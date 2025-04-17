WATCH: Michigan State's Chad Wilt Talks Spring Ball, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State's rush ends room was another group that was in need of some replacements this offseason.
The Spartans have added some solid pieces to that room so far, what with transfers like David Santiago and Anelu Lafaele joining the program.
Rush ends coach Chad Wilt provided an update on the room when he addressed the media following the Spartans' 13th spring practice on Tuesday.
You can watch below:
Q: How have things been from the rush end room?
Wilt: "Yeah, you can certainly see it in a lot of young guys, working to build in and develop. We got a couple new faces. Really pleased with those guys and their progress, their development this spring.
"David Santiago working in, coming in from Air Force. Anelu Lafaele coming in from Wisconsin. So, two young guys, but also, Tyler Gillison coming back from injury from back in the season. Really missed most of the season.
"So, seeing a whole group of guys. James Schott, another young guy, didn't get a lot of snaps last year, so just really building their collective floor in that room to see how high the ceiling can be."
Q: When you looked at Anelu, did you look at practice film from Wisconsin or high school?
Wilt: "Yeah, it was both. Looking at both. He had some access to some of his practice stuff, and in some of his practice stuff, you saw he had some real edge dynamic ability. I thought as we looked at him both from the high school, but also from some of the stuff he had there, he could really raise the pass rush level.
"Which is something we know we got to do better in our pass rush. And so, some of that's teaching, coaching, development, some of it's Jimmys and Joes and working to develop just the natural ability.
'And he's got some edge juice to him. So, excited to kind of see where he continues to grow. He hasn't played football in a couple of years. Obviously, last year, redshirting at Wisconsin, where you get put into scout teams and some of those things, it's a little harder for a guy getting into, now, a new system, some new teaching, whether it's schematic or drills, fundamentals to attack some things he can still improve on.
"But he's coming in with a great attitude, great work ethic. He's a young man, he's got a ton of passion and energy. Really excited to see what he can add in for all of us this fall."
Keep up with all our Spartan athletics content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and share your thoughts when you join our vibrant community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.