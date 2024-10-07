Spartans' Charles Brantley Continues to Shine for Green and White
Second-and-goal early in the second quarter with a touchdown-saving interception to keep the game at a 7-0 margin -- that was the play of the game for redshirt junior Charles Brantley, who not only had a great performance Friday night but has shined this entire season for the Michigan State Spartans.
The veteran cornerback has been flying all around the field every game and continues to make plays for this defense. Friday’s game against Oregon was a tough 31-10 defeat for the Spartans, but one player the Ducks had trouble defeating was Brantley.
Brantley led the Spartans in tackles with a total number of nine. Five came solo, and four were assisted. The total mark was more than double his previous season-high for tackles in a game, as he recorded four when traveling to Maryland and Boston College. When the team has hit the road this season, it is safe to say Brantley has brought his game with him on the trip.
Brantley did not have a pass breakup against Oregon; the first game all season he did get one. His interception was more important than directing the ball to the ground, as it added to his season interception number of three.
Brantley has experienced many things in his college career, both on and off the football field, looked upon as a leader to the position group during practice, games, film room, weight room and all other aspects within Michigan State.
As the team hits the bye week, it’s an opportunity to not only prepare for the next opponent but also recap the season's performance so far. From winning the first three games to losing the last three, the Spartans need to improve their game to get back in the win column.
As a leader for this defense, Brantley’s performance on and off the field is crucial in turning the direction the ship is going. Currently, Michigan State is last in the Big Conference in pass deflections with nine total, as Brantley has five of them. However, Brantley can be proud and continue to raise the bar for his group in creating turnovers as they have done a great job this year and are tied for third in the Big Ten with seven interceptions.
Brantley looks to add another milestone to his resume as he is one tackle shy from the 100th of his college career. He looks to continue his success while also benefiting the Spartans' defensive success.
