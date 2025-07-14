MSU's Most Improved Position Groups
The Michigan State Spartans are hoping to return to a bowl game for the 2025 season.
It has been almost four seasons since MSU was in a bowl game, and fans are growing impatient with how poorly the team has performed.
Jonathan Smith and his staff worked hard this offseason to find talent to help the team immediately. Things are starting to look up for MSU after a tough finish to the 2024 season.
Some position groups were improved more than others. The Spartans had lots of work to do to find quality players on both sides of the ball.
But which position groups were improved the most? Let’s break down the three most improved spots on this Spartan football team.
Offensive line - Arguably the worst part of MSU’s team last season, Smith and Jim Michalczik knew last year’s offensive line performance was unacceptable.
So, they went out and added multiple linemen who can earn starting roles. Conner Moore, Luka Vincic and Matt Gulbin should all find their way to the starting lineup.
With an improved offensive line, MSU will be better at running the football and allowing Aidan Chiles time in the pocket to find receivers downfield. Improving in the trenches will go a long way.
Wide receiver - With multiple departures in the wide receiver room, Smith and his staff added more explosive playmakers on the perimeter.
Fans are excited about what Omari Kelly, Chrishon McCray, Rodney Bullard II and Evan Boyd will bring to MSU’s passing offense. That group did not perform particularly well last season, so adding these players makes the group better as a whole.
Chiles will have better receivers to throw to this season, so the offense should have a higher floor. He should throw more touchdowns because of it.
Cornerback - MSU’s corners were not particularly good outside of Charles Brantley, who left the team in the offseason. So, they added multiple players to compete in the secondary.
Among them is Joshua Eaton from Texas State, who should be the team’s top cornerback, and Eastern Illinois’ NiJhay Burt, who had a chance to be the team’s starting nickel corner.
It is tough to know if any of MSU’s transfer portal additions will be upgrades, but with how the cornerback room played last season, these players should be.
