How Will Move to RT Affect Conner Moore?
Quite possibly the biggest offseason addition for Michigan State was offensive tackle Conner Moore from Montana State.
Moore, an FCS All-American, helped the Bobcats reach the FCS National Championship last season with stellar play. He was one of the most sought-after offensive linemen in the transfer portal.
After spurning Ohio State and Cincinnati, Moore committed to the Spartans, the team he grew up a fan of. It is expected that MSU will line him up at right tackle.
That will be a big move for Moore, sliding to the other side of the offensive line. He played mostly left tackle during his time at Montana State.
How will the move affect Moore and, ultimately, the Spartans’ offense?
The Spartans will likely start Stanton Ramil at left tackle after he showed flashes of being an above-average contributor there in 2024. Ramil played 613 snaps last season, all at left tackle, per Pro Football Focus.
Moore played 1,450 snaps at left tackle in his career with the Bobcats and sparingly at left guard. He will move to an entirely new position on the other side of the line.
Moore will not protect Aidan Chiles’ blindside, but he will still handle the several talented edge rushers the Big Ten has to offer. MSU plays Penn State this season, so Moore will face players like Dani Dennis-Sutton and LaVar Arrington II.
Some may think that moving from left to right tackle would be easy for many offensive linemen, but that could not be further from the truth. Making that move requires players to learn entirely new muscle memory and footwork.
Left tackles are used to moving their bodies in certain ways, so Moore will learn new techniques and a new scheme throughout this offseason and likely into the season.
It may take time for Moore to adjust to this move, so his play may falter to start the year. Fans should not worry, though, because he is too talented to struggle all season.
Moore will also get in the lab with Jim Michalczik, one of the top offensive line developers in the country. He may struggle at first, but it should not take long for him to adjust under Michalczik’s tutelage.
The Spartans will rely on Moore to improve the offensive line and, therefore, the entire offense, so he will have to learn how to play right tackle quickly.
