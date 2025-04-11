WATCH: Michigan State LB Darius Snow Talks Spring Ball, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State veteran linebacker Darius Snow is back for one more season with the program.
The sixth-year Spartan played a full season last year after back-to-back injury-plagued campaigns. Now, he'll be looking to be as effective as he can be in his final season in East Lansing and second under Jonathan Smith.
Snow recorded 29 tackles and one for a loss while making two starts in 12 games last year.
The veteran addressed the media after the Spartans' 11th spring practice on Thursday. You can watch below:
Coach Smith spoke to the media last week. Below is a partial transcript from his availability:
Smith: "Finished Practice 8. Feel good with what the first eight practices have looked like. Not perfect, but a lot of guys getting reps. You can see steady improvement. The install is getting to the point where it's about peaked.
"We're not going to double up the second half of the spring, so the more reps and the same stuff in the back-half of the spring. And looking for that steady improvement. I think the energy, enthusiasm for eight days has been there. And so, kind of like a lot of what I've seen so far."
Q: How do you monitor installation with the transfer portal in mind?
Smith: "Yeah, it's not a huge consideration in my mind. I mean, I think, again, we're invested in these guys. We're not going to hold things until by chance we lose a guy or two. We understand the landscape and guys are going to have opportunities here for us the last two weeks of April.
"But we feel pretty good in regards to what we're putting in and doing, and we want to get better at those schemes, and so, yeah, we want reps out in April, re-digest it through the summer and August."
Q: Brian Lindgren said you're ahead on offense compared to where you were last year, would you agree with that?
Smith: "Yeah, I think we're ahead just because we do got a majority of guys going into Year 2. Some of the guys that we added came here in January and dove right into it, and again, yeah, they're getting more reps, but I think the competition at the receiver position is healthy and we've got some additions there that have shown they can help us.
"Offensive line, competition. We're healthier there, I think we're stronger there and we got more competition at the line."
