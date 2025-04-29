Spartans Need to End Concerning Trend With Top Talent
Michigan State Football needs to learn from recent NFL Drafts and begin to retain its top talent on the roster. Instead of losing big names to the transfer portal.
Without an aggressive use of NIL funds by Big Ten standards, Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith needs to attract recruits by preaching values like pro-development.
However, when a player leaves for another program the year before heading to the next level, it is harder for the Spartans to reap the benefits of developing a first-round talent for the NFL Draft.
The Spartans have spent resources on the development of younger players over the years. However, the Spartans have produced top-40 draft picks that didn’t play for the Green and White in their draft year, instead, they fled in the transfer portal.
Former Spartans defensive lineman Derrick Harmon played three seasons at Michigan State before transferring to Oregon. Harmon had 69 tackles during his career as a Spartan, before tallying 45 with Oregon last season.
Harmon was selected in the first round by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 21st pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
A few seasons prior, former Spartans’ wide receiver Keon Coleman transferred to greener pastures at Florida State to get more exposure and play winning football.
Coleman was selected with the No. 33 pick by the Buffalo Bills. Even though Coleman developed with Michigan State, many people view him as a Seminole before a Spartan.
Former Spartans’ cornerback Charles Brantley could be the next transfer to become a high-round pick with a new team.
In 2022, Brantley secured the game-winning interception against the Spartans’ bitter rival, the Michigan Wolverines in an instant classic win at Spartan Stadium. Brantley had one of the brightest moments of last season for Michigan State. The redshirt senior had the longest interception return for a touchdown in program history. Brantley scored a pick-six after a 100-yard return against Prairie View A&M to break the record.
Despite Brantley’s connections to Michigan State, the defensive back decided to transfer to Miami this offseason.
Brantley showed flashes of being one of the best cornerbacks in the Big Ten last season. In a new defensive scheme with the Hurricanes, he could improve to become the third straight to be a high pick in the NFL Draft.
Winning games is the first step to retaining star talent, and Michigan State needs to win some games in 2025 to halt this concerning trend.
