Wide Receiver Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 2
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Football Wide Receivers Week 2
1. Ja’Marr Chase vs. Jaguars
2. CeeDee Lamb vs. Giants
3. Puka Nacua vs. Texans (Mon.)
4. Justin Jefferson vs. Falcons
5. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Bears
6. Malik Nabers vs. Cowboys
7. Drake London at Vikings
8. Nico Collins vs. Buccaneers (Mon.)
9. Brian Thomas Jr. at Bengals
10. Jaxon Smith-Njigba at Steelers
Week 2 Start ‘Em Wide receivers
Start of the Week
Hollywood Brown vs. Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Brown was the most targeted wideout in the league in Week 1, and he’ll see plenty of work this week with Xavier Worthy out of action. The Eagles pass defense didn’t look great in their opener against the Cowboys, and the total for their Super Bowl rematch is as high as 47 (O/U) on BetMGM. This has the chance to be a high-scoring affair, so Brown should be productive for another week.
Start ‘Em
Devonta Smith at Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Smith (and A.J. Brown) did next to nothing last week against Dallas, but I’m expecting an overcorrection for both players against the Chiefs. Their defense allowed more than 60 combined fantasy points to L.A. wideouts last week, so the Eagles should make it a point to test their secondary at Arrowhead. In what could be a scoreboard scorcher, I’d keep the faith in Smith and Brown this weekend.
Emeka Egbuka at Texans (Mon. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC): Egbuka, listed as a start ‘em last week, went off for two touchdowns and 23.6 fantasy points in a win over the Falcons. He saw a team-high 54 snaps in the game, and the rookie also led all Bucs' wideouts with a 16.8 yards-per-catch average. While this week’s matchup against the Texans is tougher on paper, it’s difficult to keep Egbuka on the sidelines. He’ll be a WR2/flex this week.
Ricky Pearsall at Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Pearsall, also listed as a start ‘em last week, is again in the WR2/flex starter conversation in New Orleans. The Niners are a mess in terms of their pass attack with Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle both out and Jauan Jennings also a question mark, so Pearsall should see plenty of targets. He would lose some of his luster if Brock Purdy were out, but for now I’m starting the second-year wideout.
Keenan Allen at Raiders (Mon. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN): Allen went off last week in his first game back with the Bolts, posting a touchdown and 19.8 fantasy points. He continues to have a great rapport with Justin Herbert, which was evident against the Chiefs, and he’s had success against this week’s opponent, the Raiders. In 18 career games against them, Allen has averaged more than 15 fantasy points. He’s a nice flex option in PPR leagues.
More Starts
- Jerry Jeudy at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Jaylen Waddle vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 2 Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers
Sit of the Week
Keon Coleman at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Coleman went off last week, posting 112 yards, a touchdown and 25.2 fantasy points against the Ravens. Still, this weekend’s matchup versus the Jets makes him a bit of a risk. Since 2024, CB Sauce Gardner and their defense is the stingiest in the league against perimeter receivers, allowing just 15.4 points per game. As a result, you might want to temper your expectations for Coleman this week.
Sit ‘Em
Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Pittman Jr. posted a nice line last week with 20 fantasy points, but he’s still subject to the matchups … and a game versus CB Patrick Surtain and the Broncos is not what I would call a favorable matchup. Dating back to last season, Denver has allowed an average of just 89.4 yards per game to enemy perimeter receivers. The game total is also relatively low at 42 (O/U) on BetMGM.
Chris Olave vs. 49ers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Olave entered this season healthy and the top option in the Saints passing game, but can you trust him with Spencer Rattler at the helm of the offense? While he saw a team-high 13 targets in Week 1, Olave had just 54 yards and averaged seven yards per catch against the Cardinals. This week’s opponent, the Niners, have also allowed the fourth-fewest points to wideouts since the start of 2024.
Calvin Ridley vs. Rams (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Ridley led the Titans with eight targets in Week 1, but he turned them into just four catches and 6.7 fantasy points. It will take rookie Cam Ward time to get acclimated at the pro level, so I wouldn’t expect Ridley to post big totals unless the matchup is right. That’s not the case this though, as he faces a Rams defense that held Nico Collins to just three catches, 25 yards and 5.5 points in their opener.
Stefon Diggs at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Diggs wasn’t terrible in the opener, as he had six catches and 11.7 fantasy points in a loss to the Raiders. And while this week’s contest in Miami might seem good on paper, Diggs remains a risk-reward proposition coming off a torn ACL in an offense that lacks a true alpha receiver (maybe Kayshoun Boutte?). In all, I’d beware Diggs as more than a flex starter in what could be a lower-scoring game.
More Sits
- Jayden Reed vs. Commanders (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Jameson Williams vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Cooper Kupp at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
