BREAKING: Michigan State Lands DB From Texas Tech
Last month, Michigan State made one of its biggest moves of the spring by landing former Texas Tech edge rusher Isaac Smith.
Now, one of Smith's former Red Raider teammates will be joining him in East Lansing.
First reported by 247Sports' Corey Robinson, Michigan State has earned the commitment of former Texas Tech safety Devynn Cromwell.
His commitment marks the seventh defensive back the Spartans have added from the transfer portal this offseason.
Cromwell made two starts in nine appearances in what was his first season with the Red Raiders. He posted 20 tackles, 17 of which came in his pair of starts.
The veteran has one year of eligibility remaining, which he was granted through an NCAA blanket waiver.
Cromwell transferred to Texas Tech from the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada. He recorded 26 tackles, 2.5 for loss, five pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in his final season with the program.
He was a two-time Ontario University Athletics All-Star and a U Sports second-team All-Canadian selection for his redshirt freshman season.
Cromwell will join a deep Michigan State secondary that has already grown this spring. Fall camp is sure to be competitive for the safety room, and Cromwell has as good a chance as anyone to land a starting role.
This spring, the Spartans already landed safety Tracy Revels from Bowling Green and safety Dontavius Nash from East Carolina.
Michigan State has clearly placed an emphasis on the two areas that coach Jonathan Smith highlighted as areas of need last month.
"Honestly, you have to be looking at really all spots, because you don't know until 10 days from now exactly what you've got," Smith said. "I think on both sides, the edge of the defense, we would maybe be looking at that area.
"I think about the secondary in general. You're playing five guys a lot of the time, so having enough depth there. Those two stand out defensively.
And depth they have. It should be an interesting fall camp, as we will see who prevails in the battle for starting safety jobs.
Keep up with all our Spartan athletics content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and share your thoughts when you join our vibrant community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.