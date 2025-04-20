How Michigan State is Approaching Portal Needs
Michigan State football saw an abundance of players hit the transfer portal following the first spring camp under Jonathan Smith last year.
Since the portal opened on Wednesday, that hasn't been the case, though there have been some departures. But nothing too costly yet.
So, where exactly is the program's head at right now? The portal needs to be utilized, but to what extent will that be for the Spartans? Smith gave a little insight when he addressed the media after Michigan State's spring practice on Thursday.
"Honestly, you have to be looking at really all spots, because you don't know until 10 days from now exactly what you've got," Smith said. "I think on both sides, the edge of the defense, we would maybe be looking at that area.
"I think about the secondary in general. You're playing five guys a lot of the time, so having enough depth there. Those two stand out defensively.
"I think offensively, coming out of this thing pretty healthy. We have that tight end position, we have depth in that room, so that's a consideration, but we will see how that goes."
That doesn't mean the Spartans won't be looking elsewhere, of course. Smith, who values competition, is really open to anything.
"The portal is open," Smith said. "I should mention next week, sitting down with each individual player, they'll meet with their position coach, and then I'll get the opportunity to meet with each player throughout the following week or two.
"We feel good about where we're at, but if there is opportunity to improve some depth, we won't hesitate to do that."
So far, Michigan State hasn't landed any commitments from the portal, but that should get going this week. The Spartans have lost just five players to the portal so far this spring, making for a total of 18 departures since the end of the 2024 season.
On the other end, Michigan State added 16 transfers from the portal this past winter.
There don't seem to be any glaring needs right now, but as Smith said, that could change over the coming days.
