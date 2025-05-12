Spartans Offer '27 In-State Four-Star OT
Michigan State football continues to extend offers left and right to the class of 2027.
The Spartans recently offered one of the class's top prospects in Michigan, as four-star offensive tackle Dewey Young announced on social media on Monday that he has received an offer from the Green and White.
Young is ranked the No. 3 class of 2027 recruit in Michigan, the No. 19 offensive tackle in his class and the No. 192 overall prospect in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The recruit has also received offers from Indiana, Kansas, Colorado, Miami (Ohio), Toledo and Western Michigan.
Finding success recruiting on the offense line is going to be crucial for Michigan State, which needs to establish a foundation up front under Jonathan Smith.
Since Smith took over, the Spartans have managed to secure some quality offensive linemen by way of the transfer portal, but it hasn't quite yet transerred to recruiting from the high school ranks.
"When we're recruiting, it's kind of like somebody hiring somebody," Michigan State offensive line coach Jim Michalczik said last month. "You're trying to find somebody that has the qualifications -- obviously, in my position -- size, athleticism, competitiveness.
"And then, as much as we could, we tried to find out background [when looking at transfers]. Is there anybody on the staff we know, can we find out more about this kid and will he be a good fit? Will he make people around him better?"
The Spartans have just one offensive line commit from the class of 2026 so far: offensive tackle Eli Bickel of North Branch, Michigan. Overall, they have just one commit from the class of 2027: defensive back Khalil Terry from Tustin, California.
Michigan State has an advantage as one of the first programs to offer Young, which gives it a head start in his recruiting process.
The Spartans should stand out as an intriguing program for Young, as Michalczik has a reputation of developing NFL talent, most recently having helped send Luke Newman to the next level as Michigan State's only player from last year's roster to have been selected in the NFL Draft.
