How Michigan State Can Replace Dillon Tatum
The Michigan State Spartans were dealt a tough and surprising blow on Monday morning, as defensive back Dillon Tatum announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.
Tatum was expected to be one of the team’s leaders on the defensive side of the ball, returning healthy after a season-ending injury knocked him out for all but one game.
Head coach Jonathan Smith said he did not expect to see many departures from his roster during this portal window, so losing a top player and leader so suddenly comes as a bit of a shock.
However, that is the nature of college football now, so Smith must not dwell on it for too long and work quickly to find a replacement for Tatum.
Where could that come from?
Just as easily as MSU lost a defensive back to the portal, it could also gain one.
Smith said he would like to address the secondary through the portal, and now, instead of it being a potential interest, it becomes a necessity.
There are plenty of good cornerbacks and safeties in the portal, including Miami’s Emmanuel Karnley. Karnley transferred to the Hurricanes from Arizona this offseason but will look for somewhere else to play football this fall.
Karnley should have no shortage of suitors, so the Spartans will have competition if they are interested in the talented defensive back.
Houston’s A.J. Haulcy should also be a name the team could watch for. He was a first-team All-Big 12 member last season after an excellent year with the Cougars.
However, like Karnley, Haulcy will be popular among teams looking for defensive back help.
According to Rivals’ Eliot Clough, the Spartans are getting a visit from Austin Peay safety Gavin Edwards. He is a former D-II transfer who will be in East Lansing next week.
The Spartans could also rely on Tatum’s replacement coming in-house. Rising sophomore Justin Denson Jr. could step into a bigger role, or we could see more from Jeremiah Hughes, who joined MSU from LSU last spring.
Tatum’s versatility and leadership will be tough to replace, but Smith and his staff do not have a choice.
There is no shortage of options available, with many coming from within the building.
It’s up to Smith to find them.
