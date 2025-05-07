Will New MSU's Nash Replicate ECU NFL Draft Pick?
The Michigan State Spartans have landed another defensive back in the transfer portal.
Former East Carolina cornerback Dontavius Nash announced his decision to transfer to MSU on social media. He joins Tracy Revels and Anthony Pinnace in East Lansing as transfer DBs during the spring window.
Nash posted 24 total tackles, one for loss, two passes defended, and an interception for the Pirates last season.
According to Pro Football Focus, he was targeted 19 times and allowed only nine receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns, which both came in the same game.
Jonathan Smith and the Spartans needed to find depth and players who can push for starting roles in their defensive backfield, and Nash should have a shot at being a starter.
However, it would really help MSU’s defense if Nash could propel himself into NFL Draft discussions, like his former teammate, Shavon Revel Jr., who was selected in the third round of the 2025 draft by the Dallas Cowboys.
Revel would have likely been a first-round pick had he not torn his ACL. Nash and Revel share similar builds, as they are both above 6 feet tall and have length to their physiques.
Does that mean Nash will be Revel? Maybe not, but he is built like the type of corner who can be effective at the collegiate level.
MSU could use a shutdown corner in its secondary. The Spartans have not had a player lock down opposing wide receivers and be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since Trae Waynes.
Nash has the talent to be a top cornerback for the Spartans. He stepped up with Revel injured his knee, seeing more action after that Week 3 game.
MSU has suffered several injuries in its secondary, so it hopes Nash can stay healthy and contribute to a group that needs it.
He will have to show that he can compete with the top receivers in the Big Ten if he wants to play his way onto the NFL draft boards.
As of now, Nash is not an NFL prospect. However, with a good season, he could see himself there.
Just like his former teammate.
You can follow along with all our Spartan athletics coverage when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts when you join our vibrant community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.