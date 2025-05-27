Spartan Fans, Social Media React to CFB 26 Cover
Last summer, Electronic Arts (EA) made a huge splash in the gaming community when it reprised its College Football video game with College Football 25.
Michigan State fans got a nice little laugh when former Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, who graced the center of the deluxe edition, wasn't even selected in this year's NFL Draft.
On Tuesday, Spartan fans weren't laughing.
EA Sports released its deluxe edition cover for the upcoming College Football 26 edition, and despite countless schools being represented, Michigan State was nowhere to be seen -- no player, no coach, no fan, no gear, no flag and not even Sparty, one of the most iconic mascots in all of college athletics.
Even Michigan's incoming five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood was featured toward the front despite having yet to play a collegiate snap.
Social media, of course, reacted.
Even sophomore wide receiver Nick Marsh's mother, "Mama Tron," posted.
Michigan State football got disrespected here, but frankly, it hasn't done much in recent years to earn its respect.
The Spartans have gone a combined 14-22 in their last three seasons and haven't made a bowl game in that time.
Even so, it's quite bizarre when you consider the historic prestige of the program and its impact on college football. It's as if it was simply forgotten about.
Michigan, meanwhile, has now been represented on the last three editions. As you can see, there was a heavy emphasis on the Maize and Blue with this new cover: Underwood, Denard Robinson, who was featured on the College Football 13 edition, the last before the hiatus, was brought back and a Michigan flag all graced the cover.
And yet the program is expected to be handed a significant punishment from the NCAA sometime before the season starts.
Even former Spartan quarterback Sam Leavitt is featured, though it's fair to say he deserves it.
The traditional cover will be released on Thursday, along with a trailer.
Fans can pre-order the game now. The release date is set for July 10 at 12 p.m. EST (non-early access)
