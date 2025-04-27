Spartans' Bitter Rival RB Goes Undrafted in Surprising Turn
Michigan State's bitter rival, Michigan's former running back, Donovan Edwards, shockingly went undrafted following Saturday's third day of the 2025 NFL Draft. Despite attending the NFL Combine and being a former national champion, Edwards failed to find a team in the draft.
Despite failing to be drafted as one of the top 257 players in the country, Edwards signed as an undrafted free agent to the New York Jets following the final picks of the draft. He will most likely start as a practice squad back, seeking to work his way onto the active roster by Week 1.
Edwards had an extremely underwhelming senior season for the Wolverines, totaling just 589 yards on 128 carries and four touchdowns. As the senior progressed, Edwards continued to receive fewer and fewer carries, turning into the consistent No. 2 running back for the Maize and Blue.
After a career-high sophomore season with 991 rushing yards and seven scores, many started to believe that Edwards would be a strong draft selection by his junior or senior seasons. He stayed a full four years and was unable to garner the draft stock that was expected after his sophomore year.
Edwards' fellow teammate and running back Kalel Mullings was the only Wolverines running back that was chosen this year, being selected in the sixth round (188st overall) by the Tennessee Titans.
Mullings had a much better senior season than Edwards did, earning career highs in carries (185), rushing yards (948) and touchdowns (12). He received 57 more carries, 359 more yards, and eight more scores. Edwards had a better career, but Mullings made it count when it mattered most.
After being featured as one of the three players representing the face of college football on the cover of EA Sports' College Football 25 video game, Edwards was the only one undrafted. He is the first NCAA football cover athlete to go undrafted since Boise State quarterback Jared Zabranksy ('07).
Heisman trophy winner Travis Hunter went No. 2 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round (231 overall), the other two athletes featured on the cover. Edwards' undrafted status is a shocking surprise to many.
