Three Sleeper Transfers to Shine for MSU this Fall
The Michigan State Spartans brought in a litter of new transfer players for this upcoming season in hopes of improving from the three straight seasons of five or fewer wins. Some transfers have gotten major hype while others have barely been talked about at all.
This is a breakdown of the Spartans' top three sleeper transfers that have flown under the radar to this point. That may not be the case once the season starts in late August.
Wide Receiver - Rodney Bullard Jr. (Valdosta State)
Bullard had a sensational sophomore season at Valdosta State, a Division-II school in the Gulf South Conference (GSC). In 14 games, he caught 42 passes for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns, following up his freshman season with 556 receiving yards and seven scores through the air.
Bullard is likely to be a second-string wide receiver behind Middle Tennessee State senior transfer Omari Kelly. There is a strong chance that both guys receive a ton of touches next season, given how well Bullard played.
Defensive End - David Santiago (Air Force)
Another guy that not many have talked about is going to be the Spartans' projected starting edge rusher off the right side. Santiago, the sophomore, comes in a 6-4, 235 pounds of pure muscle and hunger to find the football.
He played 10 games last season at Air Force, recording 37 total tackles, 22 of which were solo, while adding three pass defenses, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble to his freshman resume. This is a guy who will wreak havoc on opposing offensive lines and a name that Spartan fans must know.
Running Back - Elijah Tau-Tolliver (Sacramento State)
Tau-Tolliver has received mild attention to this point, but due to the Spartans having, what is supposed to be a downtrodden running back room, has not been the flowers he deserves.
The former Sacramento State rusher is a workhorse, carrying the ball a whopping 184 times in his fourth season with the Hornets, collecting 958 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground. He averaged 5.2 yards per carry and will be the face of the backfield for MSU this fall.
