A Closer Look at MSU's RB Room
The Michigan State Spartans must be better at running the football in 2025.
MSU failed to produce a productive run game last season, finishing 14th in the Big Ten and 110th in the country in rushing yards per game with just 115.3.
Despite having two talented running backs and a dual-threat quarterback, the Spartans did not threaten anyone on the ground. That must change if they want to be a bowl team next season.
Jonathan Smith and his staff could have added a running back to the stable during the spring transfer portal window but chose not to. They appear content to roll with the group they currently have.
So, who do they have?
Let’s break down the top four likely contributors for this MSU running back group.
The Spartans brought in Sacramento State transfer Elijah Tau-Tolliver in the winter. He is the most experienced back they have.
Tau-Tolliver spent four seasons with the Hornets, totaling 1,534 yards and 14 touchdowns. His 958 yards during the 2024 campaign would have led the Spartans.
Tau-Tolliver is a big running back at 6-foot-1 and 204 pounds. He also offers passing game upside, so expect him to be on the field on early downs as a safety valve for Aidan Chiles.
It may be tough for Tau-Tolliver to transition to the FBS level from the FCS, so there could be an adjustment period. He should be a solid contributor in 2025, though.
MSU also has two running backs Smith added when he arrived in East Lansing, Brandon Tullis and Makhi Frazier. Both backs took seven carries last season in low-leverage situations.
Since Smith likes to use multiple running backs in the run game, we should see Tullis and Frazier carry the ball often. Frazier made waves during spring practice, while Tullis came to East Lansing with a college-ready physique.
Possibly the most exciting running back in the stable is true freshman Jace Clarizio. Smith worked overtime to flip him back to his hometown college after losing him to Alabama before Signing Day.
Clarizio offers advanced vision for a freshman and is tough to tackle once he gets into the open field. He will eventually be a star for this Spartans squad, but will he contribute in his first year?
Smith has options in the backfield in 2025. It is up to him and Jim Michalczik to improve the run game so that MSU can dominate games in the trenches.
