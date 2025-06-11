Candidates to Lead MSU in Sacks in 2025
It has become a tired talking point among Michigan State fans, but the team struggled to get after the quarterback last season.
MSU finished with only 19 sacks, which ranked as the third-fewest in the Big Ten. If the Spartans want to make a bowl game in 2025, they must bring down the quarterback more often.
The Spartans have brought in a few players who could improve the team’s pass rush, although that remains to be seen. It will be up to Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi to dial up pressure and pressure the quarterback.
Which players could lead MSU in sacks? Let’s break down three candidates who could sit atop the leaderboard.
Defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren - Believe it or not, VanSumeren is MSU’s returning sack leader (1.5).
With the departures of Khris Bogle, Jordan Turner, Anthony Jones Jr, and Ken Talley, VanSumeren stands alone. He will likely eat up all the snaps at one of the two defensive tackle spots, so the pocket-pushing redshirt junior should be in the backfield often.
VanSumeren is a rare athlete among interior defensive linemen, so he should be able to create a lot of pressure up the middle. Don’t be surprised if he leads the team in sacks.
Defensive end Isaac Smith - The Texas Tech transfer is a bit of a wild card, but he has the tools to be a plus producer off the edge.
Smith is 6-foot-6 and weighs 260 pounds, giving him good size off the edge. If Rossi and Chad Wilt can help him refine his athletic abilities, Smith could be the team’s top rush end in 2025.
Smith only had two and a half sacks for the Red Raiders last season, but he will compete for snaps in East Lansing. He could emerge as a top contributor with a good fall camp.
Defensive end David Santiago - Another transfer candidate, Santiago totaled three and a half sacks for Air Force last season.
That would have ranked second on the team in 2024, and with so much production to be had off the edge, Santiago has a real chance of being the team’s sack leader.
Santiago is the type of player Rossi wants rushing the passer, so it would not be surprising to see him earn a starting role. With a starting role could come numerous opportunities to bring down quarterbacks.
