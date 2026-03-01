Spartans Look to Avoid Letdown at Indiana After Statement Win

Michigan State is coming off a major road win against No. 8 Purdue on Thursday night. The Spartans earned their first victory at Mackey Arena since 2014, when the then No. 13 Spartans defeated the unranked Boilermakers 94 to 79.

Against Purdue, Carson Cooper built on his strong performance against Ohio State and finished with 15 points and six rebounds on 6 for 9 shooting from the field. Cooper also made key defensive plays, including a crucial closeout on Trey Kaufman-Renn in the final seconds that forced Braden Smith into a contested three point attempt.

Feb 26, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) dribbles around Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Jeremy Fears Jr. had a solid first half, converting a three point play and distributing the ball effectively. In the second half, he elevated his performance, scoring eight points while applying steady defensive pressure. Fears finished with 12 points on 5 for 10 shooting and added six assists.

Michigan State also received an energetic contribution from Coen Carr, who delivered three highlight dunks, including a powerful finish over Purdue center Daniel Jacobson. Off the bench, Kur Teng stepped up with 13 points on 4 for 8 shooting and recorded a momentum swinging steal after being challenged publicly by head coach Tom Izzo.

Michigan State's Kur Teng makes a 3-pointer against UCLA during the second half on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With that momentum, Michigan State now faces a potential trap game on the road against Indiana at Assembly Hall.

Scouting Indiana

The Spartans previously defeated Indiana 81 to 60 in East Lansing. In that game, Fears recorded 23 points and 10 assists on 8 for 14 shooting, along with two steals.

Feb 26, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) calls a play during the first half of a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

However, Michigan State has struggled in Bloomington in recent seasons. The Spartans are 1 and 4 in their past five road games against the Hoosiers.

Indiana guard Lamar Wilkerson has been on a scoring surge. Since his strong performance against Michigan, Wilkerson has consistently scored in double figures and has produced four games with at least 25 points, including a 41 point outing against Oregon.

Indiana's Lamar Wilkerson (3) during the Indiana versus Northwestern men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite Wilkerson’s offensive success, Indiana has struggled as a team. The Hoosiers enter the matchup with a 17 and 11 record and have lost three straight games. According to ESPN projections, Indiana currently sits on the NCAA Tournament bubble as one of the last teams included in the field.

Michigan State’s victory at Purdue showcased balance, resilience and execution in key moments. Cooper provided interior stability, Fears controlled the pace and Carr and Teng delivered critical energy plays.

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo looks on before the game against Illinois on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The next challenge is maintaining that focus. Indiana’s urgency as a bubble team, combined with Michigan State’s recent struggles in Bloomington, creates a difficult environment. If the Spartans bring the same intensity and discipline they displayed at Purdue, they can avoid a letdown and continue strengthening their position heading toward postseason play.

