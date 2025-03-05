MSU Football to Return to Ford Field in 2025
In the 2023 Michigan State football season finale, the Spartans took the field against a dominant, ranked Penn State squad to cap off what was one of the bleakest and painful seasons in Spartans history.
They lost at the hands of the Nittany Lions in a 42-0 smackdown.
Now, head coach Jonathan Smith will have a chance in Year 2 to find success in the home of the Detroit Lions. Michigan State Athletics announced in a statement on Wednesday that the Spartans would move their 2025 season finale against Big Ten opponent Maryland to Ford Field for a Nov. 29 showdown.
"Playing at Ford Field is an exciting way to close out the regular season,” Smith said, per the release. “We will have an opportunity to play in one of the best venues in the NFL in front of our fans, which will create a great atmosphere and a home field advantage for our players.
“We are looking forward to playing in Detroit, a city that means so much to our program and university.”
The move to Ford Field should not come as a surprise. Thanksgiving weekend games at Spartan Stadium have had the tendency to be middling at best in regard to attendance and a big miss as of late. Last season, it was noted how empty the stadium was as the Spartans were thrashed by Rutgers, 41-14.
Many long-time Spartans beat writers noted it was the emptiest they had seen Spartan Stadium. Michigan weather can be thanked for that along with the poor play of the 2024 squad.
Despite such concerns, vice president and director of Michigan State athletics Alan Haller noted the positive feedback he had received from the last outing.
"Playing at Ford Field is an exciting opportunity for Spartan football," Haller said. "The 2023 game proved that this can be a successful and enjoyable venture. I heard from fans, donors, students, and media, all of whom universally raved about their experience at Ford Field.
"We witnessed what the Detroit Lions experience every game, that Ford Field can be a tremendous home field advantage. Our student-athletes dream of playing in the NFL and to have the opportunity to play in that stadium is a thrill for them as well."
