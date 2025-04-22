True Freshmen That Can Make an Impact for Michigan State
As Michigan State enters Year 2 under Jonathan Smith, improving is essential. A pivotal part of progressing as a team is the emergence of true freshmen who are ready to make an impact. Whether that is getting on the field or pushing the veteran players to be better, these incomers are worth keeping an eye on in 2025:
Jace Clarizio, RB
A standout hometown kid from East Lansing High School who rushed for 1,679 yards and 28 touchdowns in his senior year. He was briefly committed to Alabama, but he decided to stay home and flip back to the Spartans.
Clarizio is a dynamic player with excellent vision and breakaway speed. With the departure of several key running backs, he has the chance to really make an impact on the Spartan's offense this fall.
Derrick Simmons, DE
A 6-foot-3, 270-pound athletic edge rusher from Frankenmuth, Michigan. His size, quickness and aggression will give him a chance to contribute immediately to the Spartans' defensive line exterior, which is in need of depth.
Things really took off with his recruitment after he worked out with defensive coordinator Joe Rossi and became a priority for him. A player at his size who is also very quick off the ball has tremendous potential. Simmons was the highest ranked recruit in the 2025 class for Michigan State, per 247 sports, and the only four-star in the group.
Aydan West, DB
A versatile defensive back from Quince Orchard High School in Maryland who chose Michigan State over other schools like Ohio State and Virginia Tech. West was committed to the Spartans for months, but late visits to other schools seemed to indicate a flip in commitment. Yet he stayed with Michigan State, a big win for the program.
West has the ability to play multiple positions within the secondary, and his strong tackling ability caught the eye of Coach Smith. Keeping him away from other schools and getting him at Michigan State is a big win for Smith and the Spartans.
These freshmen are the next wave of talent for Michigan State, and their development is crucial for the future success of the program.
