Biggest Position Need for Michigan State This Spring
When you go 5-7, there are many areas that need improvement.
One position group in particular stands out as needing special attention if Michigan State wants to improve in 2025, though. That area is the rush end position. The ability to put pressure on the opponent's quarterback is imperative to win games, and the Spartans were simply inadequate last season.
During the 2024 season, from Sept. 28 to Nov. 16, Michigan State played six games. During that time, the Spartans were unable to record a single sack. If that seems ridiculous, it is.
Sacks are extremely important for momentum and for the energy of a defense. A big sack can change the course of the game. Simply making the other team's quarterback nervous about the pass rush can be the difference between winning and losing. Allowing Big Ten quarterbacks time to sit in the pocket and slice up the defense is not a recipe for success.
So, what has head coach Jonathan Smith and the Michigan State Spartans done about this problem? Well they haven't gotten off to a great start this spring, as Anthony Jones transferred out. He was not a star by any means, but he was a solid role player for the Spartans as he logged 302 snaps last year.
With that being said, the Spartans have made some positive moves in the transfer portal since the season ended.
Two players stand out that have joined the Spartans' defensive end room this offseason. The first is sophomore David Santiago, who transferred from Air Force.
In his freshman season with the Falcons, Santiago recorded 37 total tackles and 3.5 sacks and knocked down three passes. He is 6-4, 235 pounds, and he has a transfer rating of 88 per 247Sports. He has the ability to contribute immediately and add some much-needed depth to the defensive line.
The second edge rusher who may have a positive impact has is Anelu Lafaele, who transferred from Wisconsin. The former four-star prospect redshirted his freshman year at Wisconsin, where he recorded no snaps.
It is ideal for a player to already have game experience when transferring in, but the Spartans are basically getting a four-star recruit with one year of a college program under his belt. Lafaele is 6-foot-2, 235 pounds and is a talented young player anxious to get on the field.
The Spartans have also offered defensive end Cam Williams out of Georgia State, who would add valuable experience, as well as his 6-foot-5 frame, if he were to sign with the team.
Overall, the Michigan State Spartans are making solid moves to bolster their edge rushers. They haven't gotten a big-time star, but they are heading in the right direction as they get ready for 2025.
