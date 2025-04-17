Spartans Amongst Top Programs in 2027 Recruiting
The Michigan State Spartans are doing everything in their power to build a powerhouse program for the future, as they have heavily and successfully recruited the future stars of Spartan football. What they have been able to do by recruiting the 2027 class, in particular, is extremely motivating for the future.
According to 247Sports, the Spartans have earned the No. 5 rank in the 2027 recruiting class. They have totaled several impact recruits, offering a handful of four-star talents while receiving strong interest in return. This program is making a strong effort to build a foundation for years to come.
The Spartans have just one commitment for the 2027 class in unrated safety Khalil Terry of Tustin, California. He chose East Lansing over 28 other offers, including Alabama, Auburn, LSU and many other powerhouse programs. This is a sign that Michigan State is moving in the right recruiting direction.
There are several four-star talents that the Spartans have offered, earning the program such a high recruiting ranking. 2027 four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher is a high priority, seriously considering the Spartans.
A pair of other four-star wide receivers could very well be sporting the Green and White in a few short seasons as well. Dakota Guerrant and Damani Warren are two of the most-coveted pass catchers in their class, with Warren being a Harper Woods, Michigan native.
Penn State and Ohio State are the two other Big Ten schools that have a higher ranking in the 2027 class. The Buckeyes have already pulled in a pair of five-star recruits while the Nittany Lions have garnered a trio of four-star players. The Spartans are seeking to reach that level of notoriety.
The transfer portal is one thing, but recruiting straight from high school is another. Head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff have an opportunity to win over the loyalty of several of these highly touted prospects, hoping to keep them in East Lansing for years to come.
Being able to land these three and four-star recruits out of high school gives this program a better chance of retaining the talent as their careers progress. Going through the portal, each player has a one-year stamp on them until further notice. Establishing culture with a high school recruit is vital.
