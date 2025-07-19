Stat Predictions for MSU's Top Offensive Threats
The Michigan State Spartans are seeking to bounce back after a gruesome 5-7 season last year and have the offensive weapons to become a winning program this season. After a quiet year, statistically, there are multiple impact players that are going to put up high numbers in 2025.
Here is a stat prediction of multiple offensive threats for the Spartans this season. It will only be carried through the 12-game regular season.
1. Quarterback - Aidan Chiles
Chiles is going to have a much-improved season performance from his first year as a starter in 2024. I projected Chiles to still have lingering turnover issues, but not even close to the rate it was last season, at just under one interception per game.
He will improve his total passing yards from 2,415 to nearly 3,000 with a completion percentage of 63%. He will throw 20 touchdown passes this season with just nine interceptions, positively improving both stat categories. Give Chiles another three or four touchdowns with his feet.
2. Wide receiver - Nick Marsh
The starting receiver trio is going to be deadly for the Spartans this season with sophomore Nick Marsh and transfer veterans Omari Kelly and Chrishon McCray. But only one will stand out amongst the rest and it will be Marsh with an even better season than his true freshman.
Marsh was one of the only receiving options for Chiles last season, as tight end Jack Velling did not produce a ton and receiver Alante Brown dealt with injury. Marsh is projected to be one of the best pass catchers in the Big Ten, maybe the nation.
Give Marsh 55 receptions for 850 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches next season. He caught 41 balls last year with 649 yards and three scores, but with a full year under his belt and a better understanding of the Spartan offense, he is going to thrive.
3. Tight end - Jack Velling
Velling is one guy that severely underperformed last year in terms of scoring. He had just one touchdown all season long with 411 yards on 36 receptions. It is absolutely imperative for him to have a better season in 2025 and I do not see a way that he doesn't.
Chiles will be feeding Velling just as much and the duo already have a full year playing with each other as starters. The Spartans' senior tight end will have five touchdown catches this season with 500 yards receiving on 45 total coaches. He is going to be a red zone difference maker.
