Does Packers Draft Help or Hurt Former MSU Star?
If there is one thing the Green Bay Packers have shown they love over the past few years is young, talented receivers.
One of those has been former Michigan State standout Jayden Reed. He has been one of the Packers' most skilled and explosive players in his two years in the NFL, recording 1,650 yards and 14 touchdowns.
The 2025 NFL draft was no different, as the Packers took two receivers in the first three rounds. Mathew Golden (Texas) with pick 23, and Savion Williams (TCU) with pick 87. Green Bay has added even more talent to its already very good receiving corps.
So, with the addition of these two talented receivers, how will Jayden Reed be impacted? Reed has established himself as the go-to option for quarterback Jordan Love, especially from the slot. His quickness and toughness over the middle and in the short passing game have made him a critical part of the Packers' offense.
Mathew Golden brings something Green Bay lacked last season, and that is pure speed. He ran a 4.29 40-yard dash and is perfect outside option to stretch the field and blow the top off of the defense at any moment. This is an excellent complement to Reed's short and medium routes, and instead of competing for his role, the addition of Golden may open up even more space for Reed.
Savion Williams is a 6-foot-5, 225-pound receiver who brings a size and physicality to the Packers offense. Christian Watson has been that option for Jordan Love, but he has really struggled to stay healthy. Williams can be a true boundary receiver who can win jump balls and be an excellent weapon in the red zone.
While at first it may seem like the Packers' draft strategy will be a hindrance to Reed's production, taking a closer look reveals it may actually help Reed in 2025. Granted, Love still has a lot of mouths to feed in the dynamic Green Bay offense, but Reed already has chemistry with Love and the offense, and it will allow him to maintain a significant role.
Overall, the Packers draft does not push Jayden Reed aside. It builds around him and creates an offense that will be very dangerous in the fall.
