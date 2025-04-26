Former Spartan Ricky White III Goes Round 7 of NFL Draft
Former Michigan State wide receiver Ricky White III will be continuing his football career at the highest level, being drafted in the seventh round (238th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.
Seattle traded with the Los Angeles Chargers to move up into the draft to get White. After a four-year collegiate career with a brief stint with the Spartans, White is going to make the Seahawks extremely happy with his receiving abilities.
White spent two years in East Lansing, only seeing action in his true freshman campaign when he totaled 10 receptions for 223 yards and one touchdown in just three games during the shortened 2020 season.
White's Spartan legacy game came in a 27-24 win over bitter rival, No. 13 Michigan, on Halloween night, earning eight catches for a career-high 196 yards and a touchdown. Many remember the name Ricky White III due to the impact that he had in a stunning upset rivalry win.
The former Spartan then transferred to UNLV where he would thrive in his final three seasons as the No. 1 receiver each year. He led the Rebels to an 11-3 record in 2024, appearing in a Mountain West championship game, and a LA Bowl win over the Cal Bears. White sat out of the bowl game.
ESPN draft analyst Steve Muench broke down White's game and how beneficial he will be at the next level. He credits White for the dominance that he earned while playing for UNLV and his ability to be effective on special teams.
"White led UNLV in receiving for three consecutive seasons," Muench wrote. "He gets into defensive backs' blind spots and gets to his landmarks. He can change speeds and separate at the top of his routes, he knows how to attack zone looks, and he's tough going over the middle.
"White is an instinctive open-field runner who makes defenders miss. He tracks the deep ball well and flashes the ability to come down with 50-50 balls downfield. He lines up wide and out of the slot. And he blocked four punts and was named Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year in 2024."
White is joining a star-studded offense, becoming teammates with veteran wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He is a fellow draft pick alongside former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, who will back up expected starter Sam Darnold.
