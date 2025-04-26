Where Did Packers Third-Round Pick Savion Williams Rank Among Receivers?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers used their third-round pick, No. 87 overall, on TCU receiver Savion Williams on Friday.
Is No. 87 in line with the predraft projections? For what it’s worth, here’s where he was ranked by draft analysts, with longer analysis at the links.
Todd McShay: No. 9 receiver, No. 69 overall
Consensus Big Board at Mock Draft Database: No. 12 receiver, No. 96 overall
ESPN: No. 14 receiver, No. 99 overall
From Steve Muench: “Williams is a versatile playmaker with an impressive combination of size, strength and speed. Williams' 10-yard split was outstanding at the Combine (1.52 seconds), and that burst jumps out on tape. He can also make defenders miss with the ball in his hands, as his power and balance make him tough to tackle.His ability to move around the formation makes it easier to create favorable matchups for him. His hands are inconsistent, but he does pull off highly difficult catches. Plus, his hands are big, his arms are long, and he extends to pluck the ball out of the air.”
Pro Football Focus: No. 13 receiver, No. 101 overall
From PFF’s draft preview: “It took a while for Savion Williams to become the staple of TCU's offense, but it was worth the wait. He is all of 225-228 pounds, and that shows up on tape. He started his career at TCU as a kick returner before primarily playing wide receiver, and his high school quarterback days give him plenty of versatility out of the backfield as a running back or Wildcat quarterback. Williams is a monster at the catch point, possessing very strong hands with high catch rates through contact, but he did have some frustrating drops in 2024.”
The Athletic: No. 14 receiver, No. 114 overall
From Dane Brugler’s The Beast: “TCU leaned into Williams' unique athletic profile in 2024, and the manufactured touches showcased his ability to create with the ball. However, the move came out of necessity, because of Williams' inconsistencies as a traditional receiver. He projects as more of a "joker" weapon and needs a creative play caller who can utilize him in different ways (similar to Cordarrelle Patterson).”
NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah: No. 16 receiver, No. 123 overall
From Lance Zierlein, who had a Round 3-4 projection: “Developmental wideout who offers an alluring blend of physical gifts and untapped potential. Williams is big, strong and fast but very raw as a route-runner and is unreliable with his hands. His production is uneven as a traditional wideout, but he adds a dynamic kick to the offense as a gadget runner and as a catch-and-run option underneath. He excels on power sweeps and is willful enough for consideration on short-yardage and goal-line carries on direct snaps.”
Pro Football Network: No. 19 receiver, No. 148 overall
Part of his scouting report: “He has an elite size-athleticism combination with 4.48 speed and lightning-quick lateral agility. That said, Williams’ route running needs major refinement, and he’ll contrast jaw-dropping acrobatic catches with head-scratching drops in open space. Consistency is a major issue for Williams, and that can be a tough bug to kick in the NFL, but he ultimately has the high-end tools and offensive versatility worth investing in for the creative coordinator.”
Average Ranking for Savion Williams
The Pick: 87. Projection: 107.
