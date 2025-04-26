Former Spartans Receives Competition in Packers' Receiver Room
Former Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed has been competing with some of the top receivers in the league, recently finishing his second NFL season with the Green Bay Packers. He will now have even more competition as the Packers selected another receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Green Bay used its first-round selection on Texas Longhorns pass catcher Matthew Golden, the 23rd overall pick of the draft. Being ranked as the No. 2 player at his position in the draft with an 89 grade, Golden is a must-have piece for a Packer team seeking to return to the top of the NFC North.
What does this mean for Reed heading into his third professional season?
The Naperville, Illinois native will be forced to compete for snaps and targets with a highly touted rookie and several other skilled receivers. With Golden being a first-round pick, Green Bay is going to invest a ton of time and money into his development, giving him many chances to succeed or fail.
Reed wrapped up his second NFL season, having a down year compared to 2023. The former Spartan caught 55 balls on 75 total targets with a career-high 857 yards and six touchdowns. He earned 19 fewer targets from his rookie season and caught nine fewer balls but had more receiving yards.
The Packers will have one of the best receiver rooms in the league next season, adding Golden to a group with Reed, Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson. With Reed's number of targets dropping last year, it will be interesting to see if he emerges as a top pass catcher or fades behind the new rookie.
With three All-Pro caliber receivers and a first-round rookie, there are going to be some decisions made by the Packers front office and coaching staff. There is only one football on the field, and not all four players can receive the same production. Let us see if Reed is one who makes a substantial impact.
Reed signed a four-year, $7.1-million deal with the Packers in 2023 with two more years on his deal. He will be a free agent in 2027.
