This MSU CB is Ready to Break Out
There will be open competitions at multiple positions for the Michigan State Spartans this summer, as the team looks to put the most talented players on the field.
MSU knows last year’s performance was not good enough, so no one’s starting job is secure heading into the 2025 season. Jonathan Smith wants to make a bowl game this season, and he wants to see players emerge as positive contributors for that to happen.
The cornerback spot should have lots of competition, as Charles Brantley transferred to Miami and Ed Woods departed.
MSU has young cornerback talent ready to break out, including one player who joined the team in the spring transfer portal window.
Jeremiah Hughes, who made his way to East Lansing from LSU, has just as good a chance to earn a starting role as any other cornerback on the team.
Hughes, a former four-star high school prospect from Bishop Gorman, one of the top high school football programs in the country, committed to the Tigers out of high school, appearing in 13 games and making six tackles.
He got pushed out at LSU and transferred to the Spartans last May. He appeared in nine games and made four tackles.
According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed only four receptions for 29 yards and did not allow a touchdown.
Hughes has good size for a cornerback at 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He is long, athletic, and has the speed to stay step-for-step with receivers downfield.
It is hard to give up on Hughes’ potential, as he has not gotten an opportunity to showcase his skill set at the collegiate level.
Joshua Eaton will take one of MSU’s outside cornerback jobs, and Eastern Illinois transfer NiJhay Burt should take the slot cornerback spot.
That leaves one open boundary corner role, and competition at that spot will be tough. Hughes will have to compete with young players like Andrew Brinson IV and Aydan West, as well as other transfers like Dontavius Nash.
Hughes has just as much talent as any of the other corners on the team. Will 2025 be the year he breaks through and earns a starting role?
Time will tell, but things are looking good for Hughes.
