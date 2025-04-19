Year 2 for MSU Coach Smith: Realistic Expectations
Usually, the first year at a new program for any coach isn't sunshine and rainbows.
Head Coach Jonathan Smith had no different experience in his first year in charge of the Michigan State Football program. Last year's expectations were to "clean up" the team and get the Spartans back on the right track. Heading into Year 2, no one should be expecting a College Football Playoff berth or a National Championship run. However, there are clear benchmarks that need to be met to show signs of progress is East Lansing.
Here are realistic goals for Michigan State as 2025 approaches:
First and foremost, this should be a bowl eligible team. A record of 6-6 or 7-5 should be the absolute floor for the Spartans. Reaching a bowl game after two losing seasons in a row would show significant progress and a crucial step in the right direction for the program.
This will also help in recruiting, player development, and increased NIL support from donors and the community. The excitement surrounding Michigan State has dwindled over the past two seasons, and the way to fix that is simple: win.
Next, it needs to establish Aidan Chiles as a top quarterback in the Big Ten. He doesn't need to be elite, but he needs to be a strong leader and confident decision-maker. He has the arm talent and dual-threat ability to be one of the better quarterbacks in the conference.
Last season, he threw 11 interceptions and 13 touchdowns, numbers that will surely be expected to improve after a full year in with Coach Smith at Michigan State. Chiles needs to be solid for this team to win games, and it's very reasonable to expect he will.
Finally, this team needs to avoid blowouts. Losses are understandable, but what can't happen is repeated blowout losses. This shows a lack of competitiveness, toughness, and seriously tanks morale for everyone involved with the team.
Last season, five of their seven losses were by more than 20 points. That is just not acceptable, especially in the 2025 season, as they avoid some of the heavyweights like Ohio State and Oregon. A sure sign of a culture change will be if these Spartans can keep it close even in tough games.
