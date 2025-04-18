An Exciting Tradition Returns for Spartan Fans
Like many teams this year, the Michigan State Spartans elected to not have a spring game and event for the fans this year.
Usually, the Spartans give fans an early glimpse of the players and coaches as they wrap up their spring practice, but not this year. This is unfortunate for the Spartan faithful, as the spring game is a fun way to support the team and build excitement for the season.
However, another special opportunity for Michigan State fans has been presented. First announced on Thursday by Coach Jonathan Smith, Michigan State will be bringing back "Meet the Spartans."
The event will be on Aug. 21 and will allow fans to meet and interact with the players. This event will be on the cusp of the 2025 season, nine days before the Spartans' season opener on Aug. 30 against Western Michigan. It is the first "Meet the Spartans" event since 2021. More details will be revealed as the event gets closer.
In the past, "Meet the Spartans" offered fans meet-and-greets with players, autograph opportunities and photo ops. The main purpose was to celebrate the start of the new football season.
"Meet the Spartans" had been a historic tradition every August for 18 years, until 2021. Due to COVID-19, the event had to be modified and fans were not allowed to get autographs or interact with players. After this, it did not continue.
Why are teams cancelling their spring games? Spring games are a long-standing tradition for college football programs, yet it is becoming more and more common for these spring games to be cancelled or modified.
One reason for this is concern for transfer portal tampering. Nebraska coach Matt Rhule claimed that players received transfer portal offers directly following the spring game last year. Nebraska's game was televised, and over 60,000 people came to watch.
In today's world of the transfer portal, it just doesn't make sense to showcase your best players right before the spring transfer portal window opens. There are no rules on tampering, and unless something changes, spring games in college football will likely be a thing of the past.
Michigan State recognizes the importance of having an event for fan appreciation, and bringing back the "Meet the Spartans" is a step in the right direction.
