REPORT: Spartans Previewed Ahead of Big Ten Media Days
The Michigan State Spartans will have three player representatives at Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas next week, and a recent preview simply broke down the Spartans and what is to come for the program next season.
Michael Cohen of Fox Sports recently broke down each of the 18 Big Ten teams, their key returning pieces and the outlook of the program heading into the 2025 season. It is safe to say that there are quite a few question marks looming over East Lansing at the moment.
"Though there are plenty of roster-specific questions surrounding Michigan State entering the 2025 campaign," Cohen wrote. "From the potential growth of mobile quarterback Aidan Chiles to the emerging talent of wide receiver Nick Marsh (41 catches, 649 yards, 3 TDs); from the quest to improve an anemic pass rush that finished tied for 108th in sacks to an offensive line that is almost entirely rebuilt — it’s difficult to ignore what feel like larger philosophical questions entering Year 2 under head coach Jonathan Smith, formerly of Oregon State."
Cohen also gave a very simple breakdown on how the Spartans have fared over the recent past on the recruiting trail and transfer portal. They have slowly improved since Smith's takeover in 2024 and will continue to follow that trend.
"When it comes to roster-building efforts, the Spartans have yet to receive the new-regime bump that often follows coaching changes," Cohen wrote. "Smith’s first high school recruiting class ranked 42nd nationally and 13th in the Big Ten; his second dropped to 57th nationally and 16th in the Big Ten.
"His first transfer portal class peaked at No. 12 nationally thanks largely to Chiles and star right end Jack Velling, both of whom followed Smith from Oregon State, but his most recent transfer haul ranked 28th nationally and eighth in the Big Ten."
MSU star sophomore receiver Nick Marsh, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Stanton Ramil and junior linebacker Jordan Hall will be the trio of Spartans to represent the program at Big Ten Media Days, which kicks off Tuesday at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
We will provide all Spartan coverage from the event next week. Smith and his players will address the media on Thursday.
