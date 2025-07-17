Michigan State's Jonathan Smith Has Unmatched Eye for Talent
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith’s eye for early talent is unmatched — and his stockpile of underrated three-star recruits is starting to pay off.
Recently, several Michigan State commits were highlighted on the recruiting outlets such as 247Sports and Rivals/On3. Among them was wide receiver Samson Gash, a move that shouldn’t surprise anyone following the 2026 recruiting trail.
Gash, the son of eight-year NFL veteran Sam Gash, is one of the most dynamic athletes in the class. He’s a dual-sport standout who set a state record in the 100-yard dash with a 10.41 — the equivalent of a 4.34 in the 40-yard.
Injuries early in high school lowered his initial rating, but a breakout junior year vaulted him back. He posted 731 receiving yards (17.4 per catch) with 12 touchdowns and added 347 rushing yards and eight scores. Don’t be surprised if he’s used in jet sweeps.
In addition, four MSU commits landed in the Rivals/On3 Top 300: WR Tyren Wortham (No. 112), OT Collin Campbell (No. 187), IOL Eli Bickel (No. 243) and QB Kayd Coffman (No. 286).
Wortham being that high isn’t shocking — he’s long been one of the more recognizable four-stars in the class. But it was a surprise when he left his hometown school, UCF, to commit to the Spartans.
Whether he stays in East Lansing remains to be seen. Verbal commitments don’t end recruitment, and Auburn has already extended an offer. The bidding war is likely underway.
Campbell and Bickel being on the list is a massive win. The Spartans struggled to protect their QB last season. Campbell has the tools and athleticism to anchor the blind side at left tackle — one of the hardest jobs in football.
Bickel’s rise is equally impressive. Originally unranked with just eight D1 offers (most from the Midwest), he’s worked his way into national attention.
And they’ll both be protecting the future: Kayd Coffman.
Calling him “the future” may seem like a lot — but it’s hard not to buy in. Coffman at 286 might feel low, but given his lack of varsity reps, it’s not a shock.
Yogi Berra once said, “90% of this game is mental. The other half is physical.” Football isn’t baseball, but for quarterbacks, that still holds up.
Coffman processes the game well. He’s got the traits, the arm, and the even-keeled mindset to lead this program. If he pans out, Smith might have found his guy.
