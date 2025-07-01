Who Will Represent Spartans at Big Ten Media Days?
Michigan State's trio of representatives at this year's Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas has been revealed. A three-day event taking place from July 22 to 24 will give the Spartans a chance to put the rest of the conference on notice that they mean business.
As announced by the Big Ten on Monday, Spartan sophomore wide receiver Nick Marsh, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Stanton Ramil and junior linebacker Jordan Hall will be the ones heading to Sin City. The event essentially allows all 18 teams from the conference to come together, with players and coaches previewing the upcoming year.
The Spartans have a solid trio representing them -- three returning players that know the program well and vary between several different positions across the field.
Marsh is coming off an encouraging freshman season in East Lansing, catching 41 passes for 649 yards and three touchdowns. MSU did not have the strongest pass game last year in quarterback Aidan Chiles' first year as a starter, but year two is going to be a breakout one for the offensive duo.
Ramil is entering his second season on the field, third in total with the Spartans. He played in 11 of 12 games last season, making eight starts at left tackle, and will be expected to assume the same role in 2025. He is going to be a highlight piece on the front line with Montana State transfer Conner Moore.
Hall has posted two straight productive seasons with MSU but took somewhat of a backseat last year due to the strong play of senior linebackers Cal Haladay and Jordan Turner. After a freshman season with 67 tackles and 4.5 sacks, Hall had zero sacks with just 24 tackles this past year.
It was wise for the Spartans to bring out three guys that will be starting this season and are very aware of the task at hand after another 5-7 season and failing to make a bowl game. These guys will be eager to voice their opinions on what they feel this season has in store.
The Big Ten Network will provide coverage of the event on each day with six coaches and players speaking each day.
Jonathan Smith and the three Spartan players will address the media on July 24.
